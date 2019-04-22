Media player
Video
Drone shows scale of Derby fire
A series of explosions have erupted from a building on fire in Derby.
A number of bangs were heard across the city shortly before 14:00 BST and large, black plumes of smoke were visible for miles.
22 Apr 2019
