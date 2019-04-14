Hazard response team marks 10th anniversary

Video

A team of East Midlands paramedics with specialist skills in operating in challenging conditions is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

EMAS' Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), which is based in Mansfield, is made up of paramedics with additional skills that allow them to work at height, perform underground and water rescues and respond to chemical incidents, as well as attend major incidents.

In recent years the team, which covers the whole of the East Midlands, has attended major incidents including the Leicester City helicopter crash and the city's Hinckley Road explosion in 2018 and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.