Mini-moto rider rammed in hit-and-run

Footage has been released showing the moment a mini-moto rider, who had moments earlier been seen kicking at car wing mirrors, is rammed from behind by a car.

Ashley Wood was left unconscious in the road with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries on 15 June.

The car, an orange Fiat Punto which had chased him through the streets of Pinxton in Derbyshire, drove off and was later found burned-out in a lay-by. Police have released the footage in a bid to find the driver.

Wood, 29, of Talbot Street, was banned from driving for 12 months and sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday,

He admitted dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and driving without a licence or insurance at an earlier hearing.