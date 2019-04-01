Will God help us through Brexit?

Video

Derby Cathedral has opened its doors for people to say prayers as the nation struggles with the uncertainty around a possible exit from the European Union.

The Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance, Dean of Derby, said he hopes the five days of prayers, which began on 29 March, will "promote peace and reconciliation" between communities.

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have asked churches throughout the country to open for members of the public to pray for neighbours, goodwill or to help politicians find a solution to the current deadlock.