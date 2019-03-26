Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ilkeston rape victim: 'I thought I was dying'
A woman who was beaten and raped has spoken-out in an effort to encourage others to come forward.
The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, after getting off the bus on 26 November 2017.
Anthony Dealey, of Erewash Square in Ilkeston, was found guilty of rape and attempted murder. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 13 years and six months in December 2018.
If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
Video journalist: Alex Howick
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-47708834/ilkeston-rape-victim-i-thought-i-was-dyingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window