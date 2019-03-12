Video

A British mountaineer who died while climbing in Pakistan told the BBC in 2010 that "climbing was an extension of myself".

Tom Ballard and Italian climber Daniele Nardi were confirmed dead after "silhouettes" spotted on Nanga Parbat were identified as the mountaineers.

Mr Ballard, originally from Belper, Derbyshire, said in 2010 that "climbing feels natural".

His mother, Alison Hargreaves, was the first woman to climb Everest unaided and without supplementary oxygen.

