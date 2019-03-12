Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Ballard: 'Climbing just feels natural'
A British mountaineer who died while climbing in Pakistan told the BBC in 2010 that "climbing was an extension of myself".
Tom Ballard and Italian climber Daniele Nardi were confirmed dead after "silhouettes" spotted on Nanga Parbat were identified as the mountaineers.
Mr Ballard, originally from Belper, Derbyshire, said in 2010 that "climbing feels natural".
His mother, Alison Hargreaves, was the first woman to climb Everest unaided and without supplementary oxygen.
You can see this BBC Inside Out story in full via iPlayer.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-47532696/tom-ballard-climbing-just-feels-naturalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window