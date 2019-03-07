Video

A teacher is hoping to break a 132-year-old cycling record - by riding a penny farthing.

Richard Thoday, from Matlock in Derbyshire, says he hopes to break the world record, which was set by a Victorian teenager, by riding from Land's End to John O'Groats in under five days.

Mr Thoday has been fascinated by the unusual bicycles since he saw a picture of one in The Guardian when he was a child.

He uses his penny farthing to commute to his job at Highfields School and says he loves the reaction he gets from his pupils and people in the street.

Video editor: Alex Howick