Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal Shrovetide Football game in Ashbourne begins
The ball has been "turned up" to start an ancient game of football played across a Derbyshire town.
Royal Shrovetide Football is played every year in Ashbourne on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday and pits one side of the town against the other.
The goals are three miles apart and play often spills into the streets of the town and the Henmore Brook.
Its origins are lost in the mists of time but it is believed to be at least 350 years old.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-47454842/royal-shrovetide-football-game-in-ashbourne-beginsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window