The ball has been "turned up" to start an ancient game of football played across a Derbyshire town.

Royal Shrovetide Football is played every year in Ashbourne on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday and pits one side of the town against the other.

The goals are three miles apart and play often spills into the streets of the town and the Henmore Brook.

Its origins are lost in the mists of time but it is believed to be at least 350 years old.