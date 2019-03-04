100mph police chase driver jailed

Video

A man who led police on a 14-minute chase in which he reached speeds of up to 100mph (161km/h) has been jailed.

Christopher Khalfan crossed on to the other side of the road and crashed into several cars as he was pursued through towns in Derbyshire, including Ilkeston, Heanor and Marlpool.

Derbyshire Police said Khalfan reached 100mph on the A610, near Awsworth, Nottinghamshire.

The 22-year-old, of Burnside Road, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified last month and was jailed for 15 months at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years and seven months.