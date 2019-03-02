Video

An 86-year-old woman who has passed her advanced driving test with flying colours says she wants to challenge stereotypes of older motorists.

Thelma Bradshaw, from Alvaston, Derby, is one of the oldest women in the UK to pass the test.

The Institute of Advanced Motorists' test examines a higher level of skills than the standard practical driving exam.

Mrs Bradshaw first passed in 1977 but she decided to take it again to prove she still could.

This time, she was just one mark short of a perfect score.

The retired teacher said: "It doesn't matter how old people are, it's a question of how capable they are."