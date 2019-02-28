Man with the 'most dangerous job on D-Day'
War hero with the 'most dangerous job on D-Day' given Legion d'Honneur

Herbert Thorpe helped create a smokescreen to distract German forces on the shores of Normandy in 1944. He has now been awarded the Legion d'Honneur.

  • 28 Feb 2019