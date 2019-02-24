'Why I was made allergic to husband's sperm'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why I was made allergic to husband's sperm'

Fertility lab worker Kathryn Berrisford, from Derbyshire had to be injected with her partner's white blood cells, which caused her body to recognise his sperm as a foreign body.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Feb 2019