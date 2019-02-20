Video

A 100-year-old woman, who died after being mugged, survived the Nazis during World War Two, a friend has said.

Zofija Kaczan suffered a broken neck in the attack and died of pneumonia brought on by her injuries nine days later on 6 June last year.

Mrs Kaczan, from Poland, was taken to a German labour camp and was told by her captors she would die, according to her friend, Maria Wojtczak.

But she survived after she was rescued by a German family and was brought to the UK before settling in Derby with her late husband.

Artur Waszkiewicz, 40, was jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter and robbery at the city's crown court.

