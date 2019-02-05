Video

Daring climbers tackled a stunning frozen waterfall in Derbyshire at the weekend.

The freezing conditions caused icicles at Kinder Downfall, the tallest waterfall in the Peak District at 98ft (30m), which lies on the edge of the hill Kinder Scout.

Photographer Rod Kirkpatrick, who climbed the waterfall on Sunday, said: "I was there about 07:00 and made the one-and-a-half hour climb up there having set off in the dark, and then the climbers arrived."

He said he had an hour to snap the photos before the ice began to melt.