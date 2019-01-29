Media player
Migrant rescue crew 'held hostage'
A British man on board a ship with rescued migrants says they are being held hostage off the coast of Sicily.
The Sea-Watch 3 crew rescued 47 people from a sinking rubber boat in storms in the Mediterranean on 19 January.
Everyone on board has been prevented from leaving the boat, or local waters, by Italian minister Matteo Salvini and the crew is facing investigation for assisting illegal migration.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office says it is monitoring the situation on board closely.
29 Jan 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window