Police car attacked with sledgehammer

Video

This is the moment two men attacked a police car with a sledgehammer in Derbyshire.

PC Martin Hodnett attempted to stop a car in Simmondley Lane, Glossop, which was suspected of being involved in a burglary.

PC Hodnett, who was alone in his car at the time, said: "The next thing they had jumped out and smashed the windscreen.

"My first thought was to let the control room know so that other officers in the area could try to find them - and would know what they might do should they be stopped again."

PC Hodnett was awarded for his bravery by Derbyshire Police this week.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said his actions, on 16 March, were "nothing short of outstanding".