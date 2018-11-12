Veteran still keeping Bletchley secrets

Media player
Codebreaker, 95, still keeping Bletchley Park secrets
A 95-year-old veteran who worked as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park in World War Two has said she will take her secrets to the grave.
Margaret Wilson, who was part of a team that recorded German radio transmissions, said she did not tell her family about her work until recently.
Mrs Wilson, from Shirebrook in Derbyshire, said her great regret was not telling her late husband.
-
12 Nov 2018
