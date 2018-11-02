'Northern Soul is my release'

Media player
Full-time carer dances to Northern Soul 'to escape'
A Northern Soul dancer who is a full-time carer for his mother has said dancing is his "release".
Carlton Gadsby, who featured in a Barclaycard advert alongside his friend Sarah, has been dancing for about 40 years.
The 59-year-old, from Spondon in Derby, has been caring for his 81-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer's, for nearly nine years.
He said he wanted to tell his story "to help people who are in the same position as him".
02 Nov 2018
