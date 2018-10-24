'Have a seizure and get over it'

Video

A 19-year-old medal winner has revealed how she was told to stop swimming because of her epilepsy.

Imogen Clark, from Morton, Derbyshire, had her first seizure at the bottom of a pool.

She was diagnosed aged 14 with photosensitive epilepsy, which even caused her to be resuscitated poolside, led to doctors and her mother to ask her to stop swimming.

But the Loughborough-based swimmer placed second in the 50m breaststroke at the European Championships 2018 and is now ranked fourth in the world in her category.

Organisers of the competition asked press to stop using flash photography when she stepped onto the podium.