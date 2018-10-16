Video

A man suffered broken ribs and facial fractures after being chased and attacked by three men in a "violent" robbery.

The victim was chased down Cromwell Road on to Lower Dale Road in Normanton, Derby, at about 19:50 BST on September 15.

He was pushed over before being kicked and stamped on while on the ground. The robbers then stole his bag and drove off in a black Mercedes.

Derbyshire police have released footage of the attack in a bid to identify the men involved.