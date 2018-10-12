'Porridge saved my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anorexic girl's porridge passion 'saved her life'

Madeleine Harris, 17, has credited her love of porridge with saving her from the darkest period of her battle with anorexia.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Oct 2018