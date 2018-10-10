Cyclist breaks record to highlight mental health struggles
Cyclist Leigh Timmis, who struggles with depression, has broken the world record for crossing Europe on a bike.

The Derby rider completed the 4,000 mile challenge in 16 days and 10 hours, raising money for mental health charity MQ.

Leigh said the experience was "incredibly difficult" but believes the achievement has helped his mental health in the long-run.

