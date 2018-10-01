The cookery class for cancer patients

Video

A chef has been hosting cookery classes for cancer patients to help them taste again after chemotherapy.

Many people receiving the cancer treatment experience a loss or change in their taste buds

Ryan Riley, whose mother Krista died of cancer, set up Life Kitchen, a project to give free cooking classes to people undergoing chemotherapy to get their love of food back.

A class was recently held at Catton Hall in Derbyshire.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Monday on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.