The cookery class for cancer patients

Chef Ryan Riley holds cookery classes for cancer patients
A chef has been hosting cookery classes for cancer patients to help them taste again after chemotherapy.
Many people receiving the cancer treatment experience a loss or change in their taste buds
Ryan Riley, whose mother Krista died of cancer, set up Life Kitchen, a project to give free cooking classes to people undergoing chemotherapy to get their love of food back.
A class was recently held at Catton Hall in Derbyshire.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Monday on BBC One, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
01 Oct 2018
