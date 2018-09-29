Media player
Paralysed 'hero' biker Chris Toon returns to teaching
A music teacher who was told he would never walk again after a motorbike crash left him paralysed has returned to the classroom.
Chris Toon, 32, from Derbyshire, broke all his ribs, his back and punctured his lungs after swerving to avoid cyclists near Melton Mowbray in June 2017.
Described as a hero for his actions, Mr Toon has spent months in rehabilitation.
The saxophonist, who is currently teaching four days a week at Nottingham High School, said he hopes to be back working full time soon.
29 Sep 2018
