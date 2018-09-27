Stabbed police dog back on the beat

Video

A police dog that was stabbed four times by a man as he was being arrested is back on the beat.

PD Axle, was injured while assisting police in High Street, Riddings, Derbyshire, on 4 July.

The German shepherd was treated at a vets in Derby and has returned to active duty.

At Derby Crown Court, Matthew Stretch, 28, of Plantation Road, Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, admitted stabbing a police dog and threatening to kill three people and four other charges.

He is due to be sentenced on 4 October.