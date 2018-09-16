Media player
Derbyshire village boasts 'world's longest serving paperboy'
An 82-year-old man has been delivering newspapers in his Derbyshire village since 1947.
John Cooper has claimed that, at 71 years' service , he is the world's longest-serving paperboy.
However, he missed out on the Guinness World Record as his newsagent did not keep his employment records in the early years of his paper round, he said.
Mr Cooper brings the news to the people of Duffield six days a week, rising at 05:00, and even jogs part of his round.
16 Sep 2018
