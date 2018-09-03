Media player
Supermarkets launch 'relaxed' aisles for vulnerable customers
Two supermarkets have introduced "relaxed" checkout lanes to help vulnerable customers do their shopping without pressure.
The stores, in Ripley, Derbyshire, and Oakham, Rutland, are trialling the special aisles, aimed at elderly people and those with learning disabilities, mental illness and limited mobility.
03 Sep 2018
