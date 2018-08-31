'Breakdancing helped me escape gangs'

Media player
Breakdancing 'helped man escape gang culture'
A former gang member who carried a gun and robbed people has said "breakdancing saved my life".
Paco Box, 34, from Derby, joined a gang "for rep" and stole from people to fund his lifestyle.
But after taking up breakdancing, Paco started dance group Trinity Warriors and with them has appeared on Blue Peter and the Sky TV series Got to Dance.
31 Aug 2018
