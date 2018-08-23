GCSE pupil missed year due to cancer

Video

A teenager who missed a year of school while receiving treatment for cancer has picked up her GCSE results.

Aliyah Nadim, from Derby, was diagnosed with T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2016 after a scan revealed an inoperable tumour behind her stomach.

The 16-year-old Bemrose School pupil was told intensive chemotherapy may help reduce the size of the tumour and underwent 18 months of treatment.

Despite still receiving chemotherapy, Aliyah sat all her exams. Among her results were three grade 4s, two grade 5s and two grade 6s.