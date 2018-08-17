The man behind the Spitfire's engine
Historians have been celebrating the life of former Rolls-Royce chairman Ernest Hives.

Mr Hives was instrumental in the decision by the company to manufacture Merlin engines during World War Two.

The engines were one of the key components of the Spitfire planes that helped win the Battle of Britain.

