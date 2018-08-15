Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum battling rare form of dementia at the age of 33
A mother is battling a rare form of aggressive dementia at the age of 33.
Rachel Potter, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, inherited Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker (GSS) syndrome from her mother June who is now in palliative care.
There is no cure for the condition. Her father Kevin is now fundraising to take her and his granddaughter on holiday to Florida, so the family can make memories.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-45189195/mum-battling-rare-form-of-dementia-at-the-age-of-33Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window