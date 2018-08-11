Dementia card appeal gets huge response
Derbyshire dementia care home appeal has 'phenomenal' response

An appeal people living with dementia to be sent holiday postcards has received a "phenomenal" response.

Cedar Court care home in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, asked the public for holiday stories in July and received more than 1,000 postcards from across the world to share with their residents.

