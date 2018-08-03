Praying is 'secret to giant cucumber'

Video

A grandfather says praying to his cucumber is the secret behind its potential world-record size.

Raghbir Singh Sanghera grew the 51in (129.54cm) vegetable, whose species has not yet been determined, in his greenhouse in Derby.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest cucumber is 42.13in (107cm).

However, experts believe the vegetable appears to be an Armenian cucumber (Cucumis meloflexuosus), making it a muskmelon rather than a standard cucumber (Cucumis sativus).