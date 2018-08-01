Machete-wielding men attack takeaway

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Machete-wielding men attack Derby takeaway
Two men who attacked a man in a takeaway with machetes have been jailed.
Police said the victim suffered serious injuries in the "truly shocking" attack at Pepe's Piri Piri on Normanton Road, Derby, last December.
Zameer Ahmed, 19, and Brandon Narine, 20, were both convicted at Derby Crown Court of grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.
Ahmed, of Clarence Road, in the city, denied the offences but was jailed for eight years.
Narine, 30, Hamble Way, Hilton, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years and nine months.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-45037189/machete-wielding-men-attack-derby-takeawayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window