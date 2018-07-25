'Truth drug' doctor victims talk of abuse
Aston Hall victims talk of 'truth drug' doctor abuse

A police report has found 65 children were allegedly drugged to a zombie-like state, stripped and abused at the former Aston Hall psychiatric hospital in Derbyshire.

Ex-patients have urged other victims of abuse to speak out.

