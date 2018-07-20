Media player
Blind dog gave autistic woman 'hope in life'
A woman with autism and depression says adopting a blind dog has given her a new lease of life.
Emma Barker, 18, from Spondon in Derby, adopted a blind lurcher-collie cross and called her Hope.
20 Jul 2018
