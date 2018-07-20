Media player
Derbyshire hunt master filmed setting badger trap
A hunt master has been accused of illegally persecuting badgers after he was filmed setting a trap and baiting it with peanuts.
The trap later caught a badger but the animal managed to escape before Christopher White returned.
Mr White, a joint master of the Barlow Hunt in Derbyshire, declined to comment on the footage.
20 Jul 2018
