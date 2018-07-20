Hunt master filmed setting badger trap
A hunt master has been accused of illegally persecuting badgers after he was filmed setting a trap and baiting it with peanuts.

The trap later caught a badger but the animal managed to escape before Christopher White returned.

Mr White, a joint master of the Barlow Hunt in Derbyshire, declined to comment on the footage.

