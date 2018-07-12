Media player
Derbyshire eight-year-old's 999 call 'saves mum's life'
An eight-year-old boy who rang 999 when his mother had a stroke saved her life, paramedics have said.
East Midlands Ambulance Service has awarded Mitchell Taylor with a medal, praising his "quick thinking and calm attitude".
Lauren Taylor, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, said: "Mitchell came downstairs and found me crying and I couldn't speak properly, so he took my phone and called 999."
12 Jul 2018
