Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Retired Derbyshire couple become European weightlifting champions
A couple with a combined age of 153 have become European weightlifting champions.
Eric Dolman, 83, and Lynn Dolman, 70, won gold in their respective age categories at the European Masters' Weightlifting Championship in Budapest, Hungary, last month.
The pair, from New Tupton, Derbyshire, have been married for more than 40 years and Lynn didn't start weightlifting until she was 64.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-derbyshire-44726171/retired-derbyshire-couple-become-european-weightlifting-championsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window