Trespass selfies see rail crossing close
Network Rail is to close a crossing over rail tracks at a Derbyshire station following people repeatedly trespassing on the line and taking selfies.

The firm has released CCTV showing children on the crossing at Matlock Bath.

  • 28 Jun 2018