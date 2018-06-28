Media player
Trespassing selfie-takers see Derbyshire rail crossing close
Network Rail is to close a crossing over rail tracks at a Derbyshire station following people repeatedly trespassing on the line and taking selfies.
The firm has released CCTV showing children on the crossing at Matlock Bath.
28 Jun 2018
