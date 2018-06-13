Commonwealth gold boxer was stabbed three times
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boxer Frazer Clarke speaks out about stabbing

Frazer Clarke was crowned super-heavyweight champion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games - but it could have been so different after he was stabbed three times in 2016.

The Derby-based boxer wants people to think twice before taking a knife out with them.

  • 13 Jun 2018