Adventurous dog becomes Instagram star
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Adventurous dog Pepper becomes Instagram star

An Instagram page based on a couple's exploits with their dog Pepper has amassed nearly 38,000 followers.

Jessica Knowles and Tim Featonby, from Derbyshire, work full-time but live for their weekend adventures with the two-year-old Hungarian Vizsla.

  • 09 Jun 2018