Gary Barlow meets fan with Down's syndrome
An 18-year-old boy with Down's syndrome got the birthday present of his dreams when he met hero Gary Barlow.

The singer promised to meet George Walker, from Derby, in person during a surprise video call for his 18th birthday. He gave him VIP tickets to the concert in Nottingham on Friday.

  • 29 May 2018
