'Awful' Princess Diana tribute in Chesterfield mocked
A floral tribute to Princess Diana to mark the 20th anniversary of her death has gone viral after being mocked on social media for its "horrific" and "awful" appearance.
The tribute in Chesterfield Market Place - made as part of the Derbyshire art of well dressing - has been compared to Worzel Gummidge, Rod Stewart and Theresa May.
Chesterfield Borough Council said: "If the publicity encourages more people to come and experience our historic market town and local shops, then that can only be good for Chesterfield."
12 Sep 2017
