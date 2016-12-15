Media player
Derbyshire woman fought off attempted sex attack
A woman has described the moment she fought off a suspected sex attacker who grabbed her on a footpath.
Detectives said her ordeal in December 2015 is linked to a rape near Derby, that took place three months before.
Sarah, 29, whose identity is being protected, said she went for the man's eyes and scratched his face with her false nails.
She has appealed for the public's help in tracking down the man who is still at large.
