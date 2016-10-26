Media player
Space wool products are 'out of this world'
A British company has started creating clothing that is literally "out of this world".
The wool-based material is so resistant to heat that it is being used by NASA aboard the International Space Station.
Derbyshire-based Armadillo Merino makes T-shirts and other clothing from merino wool that is designed to withstand the most extreme environment.
26 Oct 2016
