Matlock illuminations begin
Campervan and Batmobile in Matlock Bath's illuminations parade

Dozens of brightly lit floats have taken to the water as part of Matlock Bath's annual illuminations.

The parade sees carefully crafted displays floating along the River Derwent, in a tradition which dates back to 1897.

The event now includes performances from a brass band and special themed nights for children.

This year's floats include a Campervan and the Batmobile and can be seen at weekends until Saturday 29 October.

  • 22 Sep 2016