Shadow Europe minister apologises over 'horrible racist' comment
An MP has been forced to apologise after being recorded calling a voter a "horrible racist".

Shadow Europe minister Pat Glass made the comments after speaking to residents in Sawley, Derbyshire, as part of a EU referendum campaign visit.

At the end of an interview with BBC Radio Derby she was recorded saying: "The very first person I come to is a horrible racist. I'm never coming back to wherever this is."

The North West Durham MP said her comments were "inappropriate".

  • 19 May 2016