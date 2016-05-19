Video

An MP has been forced to apologise after being recorded calling a voter a "horrible racist".

Shadow Europe minister Pat Glass made the comments after speaking to residents in Sawley, Derbyshire, as part of a EU referendum campaign visit.

At the end of an interview with BBC Radio Derby she was recorded saying: "The very first person I come to is a horrible racist. I'm never coming back to wherever this is."

The North West Durham MP said her comments were "inappropriate".