Rare triplet calves born in Derbyshire
A cow has delivered healthy triplets at estimated odds of 700,000 to 1.
The Aberdeen Angus pedigree heifer gave birth to two female calves and a bull at Kidsley Park Farm in Smalley, Derbyshire.
The BBC's James Roberson spoke to farmer Andrew Dakin about the triplets.
05 Jun 2015
