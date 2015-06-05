The triplets are feeding from their mother and another cow in the herd.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rare triplet calves born in Derbyshire

A cow has delivered healthy triplets at estimated odds of 700,000 to 1.

The Aberdeen Angus pedigree heifer gave birth to two female calves and a bull at Kidsley Park Farm in Smalley, Derbyshire.

The BBC's James Roberson spoke to farmer Andrew Dakin about the triplets.

  • 05 Jun 2015
Go to next video: Cow triplets born at 700,000-1 odds