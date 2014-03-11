Media player
Royal Derby Hospital birth centre opens
A new birth centre aiming to give expectant mothers the relaxing atmosphere of a home delivery has opened in Derby.
The midwife-led unit at the Royal Derby Hospital has sensory lighting and soft furnishings to recreate the experience of a home-birth but with the reassurance of being in hospital.
11 Mar 2014
